BOJ intensifies liquidity tightening amidst inflation surge Loop Jamaica

In its first policy decision for 2024, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has chosen to pursue an assertive tightening of Jamaican dollar liquidity conditions, selecting an alternative approach to raising its policy interest rate in light of escalating inflationary pressures anticipated to persist until June 2025.

The stance, endorsed by the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) this month, is expected to lead to a broad tightening of economic activity, acknowledged BOJ Governor Richard Byles.

Speaking at the central bank’s quarterly press briefing on Wednesday, Byles emphasised the BOJ’s “resolute commitment” to its primary mandate of stabilising inflation within the range of four to six per cent, noting the MPC’s readiness to employ a comprehensive toolkit to support policy decisions, including further monetary tightening if emerging inflation risks materialise.

The BOJ identified several factors contributing to inflationary trends, notably the successive increases in public transportation fares and widespread wage hikes across both the public and private sectors. Additionally, elevated agricultural food prices have added to inflationary pressures, partially offset by a reduction in Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fares.

Despite these challenges, the policy committee unanimously opted to maintain the policy interest rate at seven per cent, aiming to ensure stability in the foreign exchange market. This decision follows a series of rate hikes since 2021.

Regarding the decision to tighten liquidity instead of raising the policy rate, Byles emphasised the efficacy of liquidity absorption in restraining economic activity.

He explained that by incentivising banks and institutions to maintain deposits with the central bank, liquidity is constrained, thereby limiting borrowing for consumption and business expansion.

The governor reiterated the BOJ’s commitment to price stability, acknowledging the potential trade-off with economic growth.

“We have a mandate of price stability. And to the extent that effecting that mandate runs counter to economic growth, then you will find that we will be prepared to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down, even at the cost of some economic growth,” Byles told the briefing.

He added: “Happily for Jamaica so far, despite what we have done, economic growth hasn’t turned negative and has been, in fact, fairly buoyant for the post-COVID period.”

In the meantime, Byles noted that real gross domestic product (GDP), which is the total value added generated from economic activity, continues to expand.

He noted that despite the impact of bouts of adverse weather on the agricultural sector, real GDP for the December 2023 quarter is estimated to have grown within the range of one to three per cent.

“There are signs that the economy continued to expand in the March 2024 quarter. This continued economic buoyancy is mirrored in the decline in the unemployment rate to a new record low of 4.2 per cent at October 2023,” Byles stated.

Supported by anecdotal information about wage adjustments in selected private-sector industries, Byles stated that the data on unemployment indicates that the domestic labour market remains tight.

“We have seen strong job growths in a wide cross-section of the economy. But it has been more pronounced in sectors such as tourism, real estate, and other business services, which tracks the progress of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors, among others, the distributive trade, transport sector and construction,” the BOJ Governor said.

“When compared with the growth in the value-added of the economy and real GDP, the strong employment growth suggests that the productivity of labour continues to decline,” he added.

Byles further stated that combined with the real wage adjustments that have occurred recently, this fall in productivity continues to be of some concern.

He singled out jobs in the hotel and tourism, construction and the BPO sectors, that have been coming in at the margin as low-value jobs.

“What that does is that it pulls down generally what is the productivity per employed person because the GDP is not growing that fast and you have more people employed,” Byles said.

He said addressing the productivity issue would not be a short-term fix, and that would require cooperation between political parties, civil society, private sector.

“Looking ahead, the bank projects that real GDP will grow by two to three per cent for the financial year 2024/25, and between one and two per cent over the medium term,” Byles stated.