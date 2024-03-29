BOJ keeps rates unchanged at 7% Loop Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has opted to uphold its policy interest rate at seven per cent, citing Jamaica’s headline inflation rate of 6.2 per cent in February 2024, which surpasses the bank’s target range of four to six per cent.

The higher-than-targeted headline inflation in February 2024 continued to largely reflect the impact of the first of the two-part increase in public passenger vehicle (PPV) fares that came into effect in October 2023, as well as the effect of wage increases throughout the economy, the BOJ said.

It further said inflation is projected to remain above the bank’s target range over the March 2024 to June 2025 quarters, primarily due to the continuing impact of past and impending increases in PPV fares.

In announcing its decision, the central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted the need for a more structured approach to implementing these price changes.

The risks to the inflation outlook are balanced, it noted.

On the upside, higher-than-projected second-round effects from the PPV fare increases, higher-than-projected wage adjustments in the context of a tight labour market as well as further deterioration in supply chain conditions could influence higher inflation.

The factors that could result in lower-than-projected inflation include weaker-than-projected global growth, which could reduce domestic demand and lower imported inflation.

Future monetary policy decisions will depend on incoming data related to the strength of the potential risks to inflation noted above.

“The MPC remains committed to utilising the full set of tools to support the policy decisions and is prepared to take the necessary actions, including further interest rate increases, if the upside risks to inflation highlighted above materialise,” it said.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate has remained generally stable, given BOJ’s monetary policy actions as well as strong tourism and remittance inflows.

Consistent with these developments, deposit dollarisation, which measures the proportion o US-dollar deposits to total deposits, continued to trend downward.

Inflation in the economies of Jamaica’s main trading partners also continued to decline. Additionally, the business sector’s inflation expectations remained broadly stable in January 2024 relative to December 2023.