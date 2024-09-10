BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

·7 min read
Home
Local News
BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

Guidelines for nomination day and by-election in NE St Ann

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Tuesday Sep 10

31°C
Business

Remittance services restored

Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

Paymaster Jamaica Limited can now resume its remittance services after the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) lifted a two-month suspension. The suspension was lifted on Monday, September 6, 2024.

While the BOJ did not disclose the specific reasons for the suspension, it confirmed that Paymaster had successfully addressed the issues that led to the action. Paymaster is now authorised to offer its full range of remittance services at all licensed locations across Jamaica. Customers can once again send and receive money through Paymaster with confidence.

“Paymaster would like to thank the BOJ for its support and partnership over the past few weeks and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance,” the company told Loop News.

This development brings relief to many Jamaicans, both locally and abroad, as remittances, particularly from the diaspora, are vital to the country’s economy. The suspension had temporarily halted Paymaster’s ability to provide remittance services as a Primary Agent at its 19 locations.

Related Articles

Business

January 30, 2024 03:23 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

“The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” begins in Canada, US

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

Jamaica News

Young student Zidane Anderson wants to become an animator

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

Jamaica News

See also

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols