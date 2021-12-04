BOJ suspends Alliance Financial Services’ cambio operator licence | Loop Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has advised that the cambio and remittance operating licences issued to Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL) have been suspended until further advised, effective December 3, 2021.

In a release on Friday, BOJ said the suspension has become necessary given the charges recently laid by the Financial Investigations Division (FID) on the principals of the company.

Consequent on the suspension, the BOJ said AFSL is no longer authorised to conduct the business of buying and selling foreign exchange.

AFSL is also not authorised to continue offering MoneyGram remittance services, according to the BOJ. The public is also advised that the authorisation granted by Bank of Jamaica for AFSL to operate in the Bank of Jamaica Fintech Regulatory Sandbox has been revoked, also effective December 3, 2021.

“AFSL is, therefore, not authorised to operate as a Payment Service Provider. Current holders of the Alliance ePay Card will continue to utilise available balances on their cards, but will not be able to cash-out or top up account balances,” BOJ said in a statement on Friday.

Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML), Alliance Finance Limited (AFL), their President Peter Chin and Vice President Robert Chin, were charged on Thursday, December 2, 2021 with various breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act, a release from the Financial Investigations Division of the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service said on Friday.

Alliance Finance Limited on Thursday said it’s in good standing with all Government of Jamaica financial guidelines and regulations, following the charges.

Both Robert and Peter Chin are to appear in court on December 16 to answer the charges on behalf of the company.

Commenting on Thursday, Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, who represents the Chin brothers, noted: “AFL… remains committed to resolving this matter amicably via the court and ensuring that justice prevails. They will, therefore, limit their comment until the relevant processes are engaged.

“What AFL has been accused of doing really is a matter which is not unusual in terms of what was up until recently considered financial best practice in the sector across Jamaica and the region.”