BOJ to continue exchanging ?20 and ?50 notes Loop Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says it will continue to exchange ?20 and ?50 paper banknotes even as its counterpart in England withdraws the legal tender status of those bills on September 30.

The BOJ said it would continue to follow the usual verification of the authenticity of the notes and customer due diligence, as required by the Bank’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policy and operating procedures.

It accepts all foreign currencies for which it publishes a counter rate. A listing of these is available on the BOJ website.

Therefore, until otherwise advised, Jamaica’s central bank will continue to accept these ?20 and ?50 paper banknotes for exchange at its banking counters.