BOJ urges public to accept old banknotes through June

News iStock photo shows Jamaican banknotes

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is reminding the public that cotton-based banknotes remain legal tender and must be accepted for transactions until June 30, 2025.

The central bank issued the notice amid reports that some local businesses have already stopped accepting the old notes, despite the transition period still being in effect.

“All businesses and individuals are required to accept the old cotton banknotes for transactions up to and including June 30, 2025,” the BOJ stated.

After July 1, while the cotton notes will no longer be legal tender for everyday transactions, the BOJ assured the public that it will continue to exchange them indefinitely for the new polymer notes.

Additionally, deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) — such as commercial banks and building societies — have committed to accepting deposits of the old notes over the counter and, in some cases, via ATMs until at least the end of July 2025.

“Businesses and individuals can therefore rest assured that they will be able to deposit cotton banknotes to their bank accounts or exchange them for new polymer banknotes at their respective DTIs,” the BOJ stated.

The BOJ introduced the polymer banknotes in 2023 as part of its efforts to improve the durability, security, and cost-effectiveness of Jamaica’s currency. The full phase-out of cotton notes is part of this ongoing transition.