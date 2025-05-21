Bold transformation: San Fernando City Corp launches fruit court, outdoor virtual museum

News Image credit: The San Fernando City Corporation.

The City of San Fernando marked a historic milestone on June 7, with the official opening of the Fruit Court and Leather Craft Vending Area, the first phase of the Harris Promenade Beautification Project.

According to the San Fernando City Corporation, the initiative signals the beginning of a “bold and visionary transformation” of the city’s public space.

“With a focus on heritage, safety, and family-centered development, the project sets the foundation for San Fernando’s broader commitment to becoming a Child-Friendly City,” it said.

Located at the historic site of San Fernando’s last train, the newly developed space also features an outdoor virtual museum, allowing visitors to scan and explore the history of San Fernando and its historical landmarks.

“The virtual museum component invites both locals and tourists to rediscover San Fernando through a digital lens—merging education and innovation while fostering civic pride. From school tours to family visits, the space is designed to encourage learning, leisure, and community building,” the Corporation added.

The Corporation noted further that visitors can enjoy electricity, water, public washrooms, and Wi-Fi access.

It said that the project has also been officially endorsed by the Trinidad and Tobago National Commission for UNESCO under the prestigious Memory of the World Programme, “promoting reflection, peacebuilding, and inclusive education through cultural preservation.”

“The beautification of Harris Promenade is not only an investment in infrastructure, but a commitment to memory, safety, entrepreneurship, and tourism development. It serves as a launching point for cultural engagement and a brighter future for all San Fernandians.”