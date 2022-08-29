Bolsonaro launches personal attack on female journalist during election debate

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sao Paulo (CNN)Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his main election rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traded insults Sunday during a charged election debate which saw Bolsonaro launch a deeply personal attack on a journalist who questioned his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think you go to sleep thinking about me. You have a crush on me,” Bolsonaro told Vera Magalh?es after she asked him about Brazil’s Covid-19 vaccination rate. “You are a disgrace to journalism in Brazil,” he said.

Magalh?es later said Bolsonaro’s attitude was “absolutely out of control, unnecessary, and… harmful to himself.” She said she believed Bolsonaro “doesn’t like to be questioned by women.”

Bolsonaro’s insulting comments to Magalh?es came after he faced criticism for his attitudes towards women. The far-right leader defended his government’s support for laws in favor of women and claimed “a large part of women in Brazil love me” because he opposes legalizing drugs.

Bolsonaro and former president Lula joined four other candidates in what was the first televised debate ahead of the October presidential election. The debate focused on a range of issues including the economy, climate change, and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but was peppered with personal attacks.

