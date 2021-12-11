Bolt, Marley, Cliff and Miss Lou for national hero says Senator Floyd | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Senator Dr Floyd Morris has made the case for four of Jamaica’s outstanding cultural and sporting icons to be conferred with the Order of National Hero.

The four are the acclaimed reggae superstars, Robert Nesta Marley, more popularly called Bob Marley, and James Chambers who is known around the world as Jimmy Cliff; sprint icon, Usain St Leo Bolt and poet, singer, actress, comedian and folklorist, Lousie Simone Bennett-Coverley.

Morris wants them to be named national heroes by the time Jamaica celebrates 60 years of independence from Britain on August 6, 2022. This would bring to eleven, the number of national heroes Jamaica has.

Morris made the call in the Senate on Friday, while tabling a motion to that effect.

“Be it resolved that this honourable Senate calls upon the government to put in place the necessary mechanisms and procedures for these iconic Jamaicans to be declared National Heroes and heroine respectively,” Morris told the Upper House.

But, even if the Parliament debates the motion, Morris has acknowledged that it is the National Honours and Awards Act that gives the authority to the Governor-General to confer the status of National Hero on a Jamaican citizen, subject to recommendations from the Prime Minister.

The Opposition Senator noted that Section 5 of the legislation gives authority to the establishment of an advisory committee for the Order of National Hero while Section 5 (3) of the Act stipulates that the advisory committee can conduct investigations in relation to individuals it deems fit to be conferred the Order of National Hero.

Morris said the finding of this investigation should be forwarded to the prime minister for his action.