Bolt promises not to turn his back on Jamaica despite SSL fraud Loop Jamaica

Despite the fact that his account has been fleeced of US$12.75 million or nearly J$2 billion in the unprecedented $3 billion fraud that is still unfolding at investment company, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), retired Olympian and national icon, Usain Bolt, has vowed never to turn his back on Jamaica.

Bolt gave the assurance Friday while speaking at a press conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel to launch the 50th staging of the Gibson/McCook Relays where he also dismissed rumours that he is broke.

His assurance is significant as the massive fraud has been widely covered in the international media because of Bolt’s global profile. There were also reports that several foreign media had been pressuring him for interviews in relation to the fraud.

“I just want to say to Jamaica that no matter what’s going on right now, Jamaica is my country and it will never change. I will always love my country and always do everything in my power to uplift this country no matter what’s going on,” said Bolt.

Earlier, the sprint legend admitted that “I’ve had a bad few weeks” a clear reference to the situation at SSL. However, he said he was not at the press conference to talk about that.

Later, while taking a few questions from reporters, Bolt admitted that he has “tried not to think too much about it because it’s a stressful situation”.

Bolt, regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time, is among up to 40 investors with SSL, a private securities dealer, who have had their accounts wiped out or nearly depleted in a fraud that investigators have said unfolded over more than 10 years.

A former SSL employee, a wealth advisor, Jean-Ann Panton, is said to be the only SSL employee who handled the Bolt account that was in the name of a limited liability company, Welljen Limited.

While Panton has reportedly admitted to taking money from the accounts of numerous clients without their consent, she has not admitted to removing funds from the Bolt account.

Two St Andrew premises belonging to Panton, who worked at SSL for 25 years, were searched by investigators last Friday. The investigation is being led by the Fraud Squad of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Financial Investigations Division.

While lawyers representing Bolt had given the management of SSL until today, January 27 to make restitution or face legal action, they have indicated to a newspaper that there is nothing to report at this time.

When asked by reporters to comment on the fact that the deadline has arrived, Bolt said “well, it’s 10 days; let’s give it time and you’ll see what will happen”.

Expressing his disappointment at the unfolding saga, Bolt said: “From everybody’s standpoint, it doesn’t look good. I’ve read a few comments (on social media) and a lot of people…everybody is confused. For me, I’m as confused as the public”.

The retired Olympian said he’s definitely disappointed that he and others have lost what they have worked hard for.

And, Bolt quelled rumours that he is broke but was quick to point out that “It has definitely put a damper on me, it was for my future. Everybody knows I have three kids (to take care of and I am) still looking after my parents…