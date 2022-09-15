Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week Loop Jamaica

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.

Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Instagram post on Tuesday night shared a clip of her strutting down the runway where she wrote”Top gal. Country gal. Dream of walking the runaway finally came through.”

Thompson-Herah went on to thank Puma for the opportunity, as well as model Winnie Harlow for the modelling tips backstage.

On August 17, Thompson-Herah revealed her ambition to walk on the runway in a post on Instagram when she said “Modelling is not just beauty and smiles, it takes boldness and style. Another dream I want to pursue.”

In July, Thompson-Herah departed from Nike and signed a new partnership with Puma.

The 30-year-old Thompson-Herah is the fastest woman alive. On August 21, 2021, she ran 10.54 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, the second-fastest ever behind the 1988 10.49 world record belonging to the late Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States.

Speaking backstage after the show, retired sprinter Bolt called the experience “pretty good,” although he conceded that walking so slowly doesn’t come naturally to him.

Bolt, who has been with Puma since the early days of his career, shared a post of himself looking fashionable on the runway ending his walk with his signature move. “Country yute @Puma New York Fashion Week,”he wrote.

The show marked designer June Ambrose’s first runway show as creative director for Puma. She staged an immersive presentation called “Futrograde,” showcasing both men’s and women’s clothing. It celebrated the worlds of music, sports, and of course, fashion.

The goal was to recognize the brand’s past as it looks to the future and marks its 75th anniversary in 2023.