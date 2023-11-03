Bonner scores 74 but rain spoils Scorpions vs Red Force Super50 match Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Jamaica Scorpions’ Nkrumah Bonner hits a boundary during the Regional Super50 match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (PHOTO: West Indies Cricket).

Nkrumah Bonner scored his second half-century of the Regional Super50, only for inclement weather to have the last word, resulting in a frustrating no-decision between Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday.

Sent in, the winless Scorpions posted 213-9 in the contest reduced to 48 overs per side, after rain halted the game at 197-9 after 46 overs.

The experienced Bonner top-scored with 74 from 104 balls, counting seven fours to hold the innings together. It was his 14th half-century in his 76th innings at this level and followed up the 72 he made against Windward Volcanoes in the last match.

Captain Rovman Powell struck 48 from 69 balls while opener Chadwick Walton chipped in with a run-a-ball 23.

Bonner batted at number three to anchor the best stand of the innings, adding 88 for the fourth wicket with Powell who struck two fours and a six. The captain was looking at his second half-century of the tournament when he perished in the 34th over, edging an uncertain forward defensive prod at leg-spinner Yannnic Cariah to be taken by keeper Nicholas Pooran.

Scorpions were well placed for perhaps their best total of the campaign at 148-3 in the 34th over but off-spinner Sunil Narine (3-30) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (3-34) snatched three-wicket hauls to derail the innings.

The run chase for unbeaten Red Force never even got started, however, as the adverse weather returned during the break, forcing the abandonment of the contest.

Scorpions remain at the bottom of the table with seven points.  Red Force are in second place on 40 points, two behind leaders Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

On what would have been his daughter Sarayah's first birthday, veteran lawmaker Phillip Paulwell remembered her by sharing several photographs on his social media platforms.
“Happy birthday princes

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel
Both sprinters were jointly sel

A 69-year-old labourer from Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, is now dead after he was crushed by a truck in 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas, on Thursday.
He has been identified by the police as Owen Bunsie
He has been identified by the police as Owen Bunsie

Jamaica's 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke has been named one of the three finalists for the Men's Rising Star Award by World Athletics, which recognizes the top Under 20 athletes of the year. The other fi

