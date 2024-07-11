Book thrown at driver seen seated in woman’s lap while driving PPV

The driver of a public passenger vehicle (PPV) who was seen in a viral video sitting in a female passenger’s lap in the driver’s seat while operating the said vehicle, has been slapped with several offences by the police.

The exact location of where the road traffic breaches occurred is not immediately clear.

The accused, who identified himself as Calvin Cameron, was arrested following a joint operation between the Transport Authority (TA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

He has been charged with dangerous driving, operating with excess passengers, as well as operating without insurance coverage, a Transport Authority badge, and the required uniform.

In addition, he was booked for the offence of operating contrary to the terms and conditions of his road licence.

The motor vehicle was examined by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and found to be in breach of a number of standards for a public passenger vehicle, according to a statement from the TA on Thursday.

As a result of the findings, the plates for the unit were removed from the vehicle.

In a video accompanying the TA’s release, Cameron apologised for his actions, describing them as both a “careless” and “reckless act”.

Added the accused PPV driver: “I am apologising to the nation. I’m letting you all know this is not a regular occurrence and this is something that will never happen again.”

Meanwhile, the TA said its Managing Director, Ralston Smith, is considering other actions against “the reckless driver,” in accordance with their suspension and revocation policy.

The authority and the JCF said they will continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement activities of PPVs to foster public safety and compliance with the laws.

Meanwhile, Smith is reminding drivers or operators of PPVs that they are entrusted with the lives of their passengers and have a duty of care to all road users.

The TA said Smith underscored that, “these kind of driving behaviours have the potential to endanger the lives of commuters and road users in general.”

In the meantime, the authority is encouraging the public to fully utilise its WhatsApp (876 551-8196 or 876 926-8912), and the Drive Safe App to report the various infractions that may be committed by PPV operators, so that the appropriate sanctions can be applied.

Also, the TA is imploring members of the commuting public to choose only legal PPVs as their modes of public transportation.