Book thrown at St Catherine man who was declared wanted for murder Loop Jamaica

Fifty-three-year-old Conran Johnson, otherwise called ‘Con’, of Mount Rosser district, Ewarton, St Catherine, has been slapped with several charges, including murder, following an incident in his community on Wednesday, January 18.

He has been charged with murder, assault at common-law, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of firearm with intent to injure, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Reports are that about 3:40 am, the now deceased – Clayton Turner – intervened in a dispute between Johnson and a female companion.

Turner was reportedly shot dead by Johnson, who also pointed the firearm at the woman before fleeing the area.

The police were summoned and Turner was later pronounced dead at hospital.

After being declared wanted by the St Catherine North police, Johnson subsequently turned himself in, and was later charged.

His court date is being finalised.