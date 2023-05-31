Bookings booming despite furore over ‘no black Americans’ stance Loop Jamaica

Known as The Barefoot Island Lady on TikTok, the Jamaican sent tongues wagging after posting a video a week ago saying she would no longer be offering short-term rental at her Rustic Mountain Living property in Hanover, due to the alleged misbehaviour of black American guests.

In the video, she described some black Americans who have stayed at her cottage rental property in Friendship, Hanover, as “disrespectful, entitled and unappreciative”. The video sparked strong responses from social media users, who were divided on the Jamaican’s stance.

However, her response to those who made “bad comments”: “I’m not sorry.”

In fact, she told Loop News this week that she has been getting overwhelming requests for long-term bookings since sharing the video. She said, too, that scores of other property owners have reached out to her in a show of solidarity.

She told Loop News that while she wants to generate income and continue to provide jobs for residents in the area, she also wants peace of mind.

“If I wanted the stress, I would have stayed in the US. I lived in a mansion and travelled to 38 countries around the world, and I choose to live in shack in Jamaica because I do not want the stress,” she said.

“There is a taxi that serve the community, and the driver informed me that a couple that was staying here got into an argument in his vehicle, and one of them decided to jump out the moving vehicle,” she shared.

She said it is behaviour like that she has seen from a number of guests over the seven months since she has fully transitioned back to Jamaica and developed Rustic Mountain Living.

“I don’t want it. At three in the morning, they (short-term guests) are fighting, take stones and break out my window and said I should have insurance for that… or they don’t want to pay,” she told Loop News. “There are not black customers alone, but of all the black Americans [I’ve booked], only two were good guests,” she said.

Insisting that she is happy with the way she is now living, The Barefoot Island Lady said she does not want any guest who would disturb the peace that she is building.

“Some persons reach out to me to say that they wanted to book long term but, they were ‘pushed out’ by short-term guests,” she said of what has happened since making the announcement about her decision to only do long-term rentals.

She pointed out that she has received calls from owners of small boarding establishments as far as France and Germany.

“They said that they have gone through the same thing but they were unwilling to say anything because they are afraid of the backlash. But I don’t care, and I’m not apologising,” she told Loop News.

Growing up in Cousins Cove, Hanover, The Barefoot Island Lady left Jamaica at age 19 with a seven-month-old son for the US to seek her fortune.

After 21 years of living the “high life in the US”, she decided to return to Jamaica, to the area where she was born.

She said she grew up using the nearby river for bathing and laundry as well as carrying water for household use, moving animals and tending fields. She noted that there are many Jamaicans living overseas who would give anything to relive those experiences.

According to the returnee, there are a number of Jamaicans who want to come home but are ashamed because they cannot afford to build a “big house” to suit the unrealistic expectations of those in the island.

“They could come here (Rustic Mountain Living) and live without anyone judging them. I live in a shack, but it’s not where I live, it’s what I can do for Jamaica,” she said.

She noted that she loves being back in Jamaica and walking barefooted, going to the river for water, planting the food that she eats. She said her son, who initially had reservations, is also enjoying his stay in Jamaica.

