Boosie Badazz Breaks Down In Tears Speaking At Trouble’s Funeral

Boosie Badazz was in tears as he spoke about his late friend Trouble at his funeral service at the House of Hope church in Decatur, GA.

It was an emotional send-off for Atlanta rapper Trouble who was shot and killed a week ago in a home invasion. Trouble’s close friend and confidante Boosie Badazz openly wept for the rapper at his funeral as he shared that he didn’t get to show the rapper appreciation for supporting him.

“I just want to come up here and um I ain’t get to tell my boy thank you. I wanna tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me you know,” Boosie said as he broke down.

“You’re my n*** and you know I’m hurting for y’all because I’m hurting for 5 years, you know we went for 30 years…I just to tell a n*** thank you you know for, you my boy, I just want to tell him thank you,” the rapper wearing dark sunglasses said as he broke down.

Trouble, 34, was shot and killed on June 5 around 3:20 am in Conyers, Georgia. According to police, the rapper was visiting a woman and they were in bed when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Jamichael Jones, broke into the home and fought with the couple before pulling a gun and shooting Trouble in the chest, killing him.

The woman remained silent up until June 13, the day of the rapper’s funeral when she re-activated her Instagram account to address the incident.

“I don’t like the evil things that’s being said about me all the false narratives, & the threats. I don’t have nothing to prove to social media,” she began in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story. Royce added that she is traumatized and has been getting threats since the unfortunate ordeal on June 5. She also said she will tell her side of the story.

Meanwhile, the man who was arrested for killing the rapper is set to be arraigned this week (June 15). He’s facing charges for murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault, and battery of the woman that police say was also attacked and had to be hospitalized.