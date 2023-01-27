Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami Statement On ‘Pee Diddy’

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie BadAzz is making it clear that he is not into golden showers, even if his idol Diddy might be.

The rapper on Thursday shared that he had been approached about his preferences in participating in the kinky activity, but he had to put a stop to the questions since it’s not his type of fun. The topic of golden showers has been dominating social media over the last week after City Girls rapper Yung Miami revealed that she likes “Golden Showers.” While on her ‘Caresha Please’ podcast, the rapper told her Godmother Trina that she likes the activity, which involves getting peed on.

Fans immediately began making assumptions about Yung Miami and her rumored boyfriend, Diddy Love, that they might be enjoying the taboo activity. Many used the hashtag PeeDiddy to discuss Miami’s kinky revelation.

It seems that some of Boosie’s followers had questions for him as he often speaks highly of Didddy and Yung Miami’s relationship.

“Everybody n my dm asking me do I give golden showers r recieve golden showers ‘no I dont,’” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Boosie added, “I told them they need to go ask the industry ‘Who like women to sh*t on them’ Cause I the heard some sh*ty lol.”

Two weeks ago, Boosie shared that he wanted Diddy and Yung Miami to star in a music video for his upcoming track. The rapper has previously shared that he admired Diddy’s lifestyle as an older man with a younger woman and even said he aspired to be like Diddy when he was older.

Neither Diddy nor Yung Miami had responded to Boosie.