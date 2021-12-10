Boot To Go could lose millions if Tobacco Control Bill is approved | Loop Jamaica

One local businessman has warned that if the Tobacco Control Act [2020] is approved by the Parliament in its current form, his business stands to lose up to $2 million monthly.

Wayne Booth of the Drax Hall, St Ann-based Boot To Go one-stop enterprise, sounded the alarm about what could befall his and other businesses, during his recent written submission to the joint select committee of Parliament examining the legislation.

Booth highlighted as his core areas of concern, the proposed ban on the sale of tobacco products in public spaces; the ban on the display of tobacco products; ban on discounts and sponsorship and a ban on investment in the tobacco industry that would apply to persons tasked with regulating the sector.

Regarding the ban on the sale of tobacco in public places, Booth argued that “this to me captures every place that business is conducted [in Jamaica], for example, supermarkets, convenience stores [and] bars.

“This amounts to a ban on the entire tobacco product industry,” he stated.

“Where can tobacco be sold?” Booth asked rhetorically.

“The ban will eliminate more than four per cent of my overall revenue directly [approximately $2 million monthly], the businessman told the committee. He said that based on discussions he has had, the intention is not to hurt business hence the “proposed changes should be communicated to ease our minds”.

Regarding the ban on the display of tobacco products, Booth told the committee that this could pose health risks if business operators resort to storing the products under the counter or on the floor.

He noted that this would compromise the quality of the products and promote illicit trading that could lead to the mixing of legal products with illegal ones.

Booth also took issue with the ban on discounts and sponsorship. Noting that the ban would make it illegal for businesses to benefit from wholesale rates [discounts], Booth said: “this interference is anti-competitive and draconian for a legal product”.

He told committee members that his business, and many others, have benefitted from sponsorship and support. He also argued that scholarship initiatives help needy students.

“There is no distribution of cigarettes with a cheque,” he argued.

According to Booth, “The broad ban on investment in tobacco by persons associated with the Government is absurd”. [I have] no issue with banning people directly involved in [the] regulation of the industry. But amend the provision to ensure that only persons who are involved in regulating the industry are affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the concerned businessman has also taken issue with the proposal to ban new categories of products, including those used for vaping. According to him, these new categories are completely different from cigarettes.

“The proof is there that they are not as harmful [as cigarettes] and can help smokers quit. They should not be treated like cigarettes,” Booth said.

“The government needs to spend time to do research and regulate these products differently as they are completely different [95 per cent less harmful than cigarettes],” he added.

He has urged the joint select committee to “ensure that we are diligent in assessing the consequences of these provisions so that we, as a country, do not fall prey to absurd regulations [for which] we have to live with the consequences”.

Boot To Go has locations in Drax Hall and Ocho Rios in St Ann as well as in Kingston and St Andrew. It operates service stations, a pharmacy, supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, Paymaster and lottery retail.

Booth pointed out that a large component of his business deals with the retail of food, alcohol and tobacco products. He said the Bill has commendable components, in that it intends to safeguard the health and safety of the general public.

But, he said that “there are components that will change the dynamics of my business and my ability to operate competitively, as I will no longer be able to:

-sell tobacco products, including cigarettes at my establishment;

-benefit from discounts, promotions and sponsorship from my supplier;

-display the tobacco products, in addition to other restrictions”.