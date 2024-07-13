Bootylicious expected to outsprint rivals at Caymanas on Sunday

BOOTYLICIOUS, last year’s Thornbird Stakes winner, is out to prove herself a crack sprinter this season, carrying top-weight 126lbs in Sunday’s overnight allowance at five furlongs round, set to run off at 4:55 pm at Caymanas Park.

Facing seven rivals with champion jockey Reyan Lewis aboard, none capable of matching her on the lead, BOOTYLICIOUS should prove too quick for CHOCOMO, LABAN and MONEY MARKET.

BOOTYLICIOUS stamped her class as a speedster by making all the running in the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes against THALITA and her stablemate, MAMMA MIA.

However, the speedster’s stamina limitations were exposed in the longer classics, finishing fifth behind MAMMA MIA in the 1000 Guineas before forgoing the 10-furlong St Leger won by THALITA and the Oaks in which MAMMA MIA made all at 10 furlongs.

Reporting this season in sprints, BOOTYLICIOUS’ speed allowed her to return off a six-month break to wire derby winner ABILITY at five furlongs straight in March, needing only one reminder of the whip to clock 58.4 among overnight allowance horses, the level at which she is back on the round course.

BOOTYLICIOUS afterwards put in two creditable grade one performances – chasing DESERT OF MALIBU in the Saint Cecelia, and caught by IS THAT A FACT in the Reggae Trophy.

Though BOOTYLICIOUS ran out of steam at six furlongs when renewing rivalry with ABILITY in May, she was only caught a half-furlong out after running I AM FRED and WALL STREET TRADER ragged trying to keep up with her.

ABILITY out-finished I AM FRED by a short head, but only after BOOTYLICIOUS had him chasing splits of 22.3, 34.0 46.0 and 57.4.

First post for Sunday’s nine-race card is 12:30 pm.