Boris Johnson attended a birthday gathering while the rest of the UK was in lockdown

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his birthday with a gathering at his official residence in June 2020 while the United Kingdom was in its first Covid-19 lockdown, a spokesperson said Monday, marking the latest scandal for the country’s leader.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

Under Covid-19 restrictions at the time, indoor gatherings were not allowed, with people permitted only to meet outside in groups of up to six people.

CNN affiliate ITV reported Monday there were two gatherings held to celebrate Johnson’s birthday: one attended by as many as 30 people held at the cabinet office the afternoon of June 19, and another that evening that was hosted at Johnson’s residence and attended by family friends.

According to ITV News, Johnson’s wife, Carrie, organized the small gathering in the Cabinet Room. A source who worked in Downing Street at the time has independently confirmed to CNN that the gathering took place on that day and that it was arranged by Carrie, who led the singing of the happy birthday song.

Read More