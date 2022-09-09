Bosch leads the way as Royals make it four from four Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals maintained their 100% record with a dominant victory against Saint Lucia Kings in the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia on Thursday night.

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and that proved an inspired decision as they made regular inroads into the Kings’ top order to leave them teetering on 90 for five in the 12th over. However, the Kings recovered to post a competitive 169 for six from the allotted 20 overs

The international pair of Tim David (40 from 23) and David Wiese (28 not out from 11) put together a rescue act to ensure the Kings post a total of over 150.

That total never looked enough in the Barbados Royals’ reply, and they posted 175 for four to win the match with nine balls remaining.

Corbin Bosch led the way with a big half-century.

The Kings looked very solid in the early stages of the match by posting 50 for one at the end of the Powerplay.

However, the Royals were excellent in the middle section of the innings. Led by Hayden Walsh’s miserly leg-spin bowling they took wickets in regular clusters to reduce the Kings from 57 for one to 90 for five.

David and Wiese refused to succumb to the pressure and they counter-attacked brilliantly to put on a 79-run partnership from 43 balls to ensure a potential defendable total was put on the board.

170 to win should have proved tricky for the Royals to chase but despite losing opener Quinton De Kock for a golden duck, Kyle Mayers (33 from 26) and Bosch (81 from 50) plundered 84 runs from 48 balls to put their side well ahead of the game.

After Mayers departed, Bosch continued to have fruitful partnerships with Azam Khan (13 from 19), and captain David Miller (29 not out) until he was eventually dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

After Bosch departed it was Miller and Holder (seven not out) who saw out the rest of the chase with minimum fuss to make it four wins from four for the impressive Barbados Royals.