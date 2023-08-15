Boston Jerk Festival’s Colin Bell to represent PNP in East Portland Loop Jamaica

Boston Jerk Festival’s Colin Bell to represent PNP in East Portland Loop Jamaica
Loop News
5 hrs ago

Colin Bell set to represent the People’s National Party in Portland Eastern.

Businessman and promoter of the Boston Jerk Festival, Colin ‘Shaka Fame’ Bell, has been chosen as the standard-bearer for the People’s National Party (PNP) in Portland Eastern in the next general election.

PNP’s General Secretary Dayton Campbell confirmed that Bell was the sole applicant during the designated period and currently leads in internal polls.

As the councillor-candidate for Fellowship Division in Portland Eastern, Bell has consistently advocated for improvements within the parish.

His efforts have reportedly led to a subsidised bus service for Happy Grove High students, who were affected by late-night travel during the construction of the Southern Coastal Highway.

Bell has been lobbying the relevant authorities to apprehend individuals who use poison to catch creatures within the Rio Grande waterways. He has also called for a temporary ban on the harvesting of marine animals to allow the wildlife population to recover.

The constituency of Portland Eastern is currently represented in Parliament by Ann-Marie Vaz.

