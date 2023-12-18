Botanical Roots: Why you should consume sorrel Loop Jamaica

Sorrel is traditionally consumed in Jamaica around Christmas time and was grown to be reaped in the season but, in recent time, the cash crop is reaped all year round as the demand for the fruit grows.

Sorrel is a nutritional powerhouse, providing significant amounts of important micro-nutrients, including vitamin A, which helps in maintaining healthy vision, skin, immune function, growth, and reproductive health.

Sorrel also contains a healthy dose of vitamin C, an important antioxidant that helps your body to resist infection, and is used in combination with other ingredients for sinusitis and bronchitis.

The plant also helps to maintain regular bowel movements, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar. The sorrel fibre may also help ward against certain health conditions including cancer, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Flavonoids not only give sorrel its deep red colour but act as a powerful antioxidant which scavenges the body of free radicals that can cause deadly diseases.

It is used as a diuretic in India, Africa and Mexico and has benefits for kidney health when ingested daily.

In Africa, the red calyx of the sorrel is used to relieve coughs, while the leaves are made into a poultice to relieve boils and abscesses.

Sorrel also has significant levels of iron which helps improve circulation throughout the body by boosting red blood cell production and oxygen levels in vital organs.