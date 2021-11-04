Botanical Roots: Why you should drink chamomile tea | Loop Jamaica

Chamomile is one of the most ancient medicinal herbs known to man.

It is a member of the daisy flower family and can be used to treat a variety of ailments that may inflict the human anatomy.

Man preparations of chamomile have been developed, with the most popular form being herbal tea.

Several studies have linked chamomile tea to reduced severity of menstrual cramps. Women reportedly experience less anxiety and distress associated with period pain after drinking chamomile tea.

Chamomile tea is also known to counter osteoporosis – the progressive loss of bone density. This loss increases the risk of broken bones and stooped posture. While anyone can develop osteoporosis, it is most common among post-menopausal women.

This herbal tea is also good for treating diabetes and lowering blood sugar in people with the condition. Research does not show that chamomile is a viable substitute for diabetes medications, but it may be a helpful supplement to existing treatments.

Chamomile tea is widely thought to help people relax and fall asleep. So if you have sleep disorder problems chamomile may be the solution.

According to the website www. medicalnewstoday, some studies suggest that chamomile tea may target cancer cells or even prevent those cells from developing in the first place. However, research so far is inconclusive, and scientists say more work is needed to prove chamomile’s anti-cancer claims.

Inhaling steam with chamomile extract can relieve some of the symptoms of the common cold.

Applying chamomile extract directly to a wound has been known to boost the healing process. Also, chamomile ointments may help with eczema and mild inflammatory skin conditions.

Chamomile grows wild in most regions and is easily accessible in packaged form. Consume this tea for better health.