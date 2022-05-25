Botanical Roots: Why you should eat lychee | Loop Jamaica

With there being no end in sight to the ongoing COVID pandemic, eating foods which boost the immune system is one way of giving the body a better chance of warding off the deadly disease.

One such food is the exotic fruit known as lychee. The succulent delicacy is a small tropical fruit from the soapberry family. The fruit is native to China and Southeast Asia but is now grown in subtropical and tropical countries.

The lychee is a very good source of vitamin C, copper and potassium which all serve as healthy antioxidants.

Its vitamin C content is of particular importance to the human body as it boosts the immune system which is important in warding off the effects of the common cold and influenza of which the coronavirus is an advanced strain. Vitamin C is also known to prevent early aging and as such the lychee when consumed will give you more pep in your step.

The fruit is also great for keeping the heart healthy and may be a deterrent against heart attacks and other cardiac related illnesses. Lychees are also a rich source of nutrients that is required for the production of blood. It provides manganese, magnesium, copper, iron and folate.

Lychee contains a good amount of fibre and Vitamin B-complex which increase metabolism fat, protein and carbohydrate. Fibre rich foods have been known to suppress appetite and increase metabolism.

People who suffer from asthma have been known to have warded off its effects by eating increased quantities of lychee in its native China.

So while the lychee may be on the expensive side in Jamaica, it may well be worth the price due to its health benefits.

Some of this content was taken from www.healthline.com