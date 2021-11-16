Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Two lucky Scotiabank debit card holders win SUVs

Royal Blu teams up with The Autos for a ‘Dancehall Session’

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish

Travel Tuesday: Jamaican me want more and more

MoneyMasters to invest close to $3 billion in Montego Bay developments

Bangladesh bring in 4 new faces after T20 World Cup shambles

Man City player Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

WATA leads ‘ReggaeWave’ with Boyz on World Cup qualifying trail

Two people shot dead by gunmen in St Thomas

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

Tuesday Nov 16

26?C
Lifestyle
Loop News

– Updated

iStock image

Radish is an edible vegetable root with a pungent, sweet taste. It belongs to the cruciferous family that also includes turnips, cabbage, and broccoli.

Its fibre content adds considerable bulk to bowel movements, alleviating the symptoms of constipation. Radish leaves also contain sulfurous compounds that can prevent parasitic stomach infections and eliminate the symptoms of diarrhoea. These compounds are also known to stimulate bile production, which is essential for proper digestion and the better functioning of the liver and gallbladder.

Radish consumption supports weight loss as it is low in digestible carbohydrates, high in insoluble fibre, high in water content and low in glycaemic index.

Consuming radish manages diabetes due to its properties that can regulate the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. The vegetable boosts liver and kidney function. It assists in liver detoxification and heals against damage.

Radish is also a rich source of vitamin C and vitamin B complex, making it good for skin and hair.

Some of this content was taken from https://www.medicinenet.com/

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 14, 2021 08:20 PM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

CHTA President predicts strong winter rebound for Caribbean

Jamaica News

Two lucky Scotiabank debit card holders win SUVs

Entertainment

Royal Blu teams up with The Autos for a ‘Dancehall Session’

More From

Jamaica News

Moya Sewell, mother battling ovarian cancer, dies

Moya Sewell, the 29-year-old mother from West End, Portland who had been stricken with ovarian cancer, has died.

Sewell succumbed to the illness on Saturday at approximately 8:30pm. She d

See also

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Entertainment

Strong support for Lila Ike after ‘I am into women’ tweet



While expressing concern, music fans have shown strong support for reggae artiste and MOBO award nominee Lila Ike following a series of tweets from her Twitter account on Sunday night, s

Jamaica News

Car crash causes another power outage in Port Royal

After one week of darkness for some

Jamaica News

No red light district around here, says Sinclair re MoBay’s Hip Strip

Government Senator and Councillor, Charles Sinclair, has used the Senate to once more voice his opposition to a proposal for a red light district to be created along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, the former

Jamaica News

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

A policeman found guilty of rape and abduction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

The man, Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Service Division, was s

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols