Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish | Loop Jamaica

Radish is an edible vegetable root with a pungent, sweet taste. It belongs to the cruciferous family that also includes turnips, cabbage, and broccoli.

Its fibre content adds considerable bulk to bowel movements, alleviating the symptoms of constipation. Radish leaves also contain sulfurous compounds that can prevent parasitic stomach infections and eliminate the symptoms of diarrhoea. These compounds are also known to stimulate bile production, which is essential for proper digestion and the better functioning of the liver and gallbladder.

Radish consumption supports weight loss as it is low in digestible carbohydrates, high in insoluble fibre, high in water content and low in glycaemic index.

Consuming radish manages diabetes due to its properties that can regulate the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. The vegetable boosts liver and kidney function. It assists in liver detoxification and heals against damage.

Radish is also a rich source of vitamin C and vitamin B complex, making it good for skin and hair.

