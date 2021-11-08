Bounty Killer Readies The Template For Authentic Dancehall With ‘King Of Kingston’ Album

Bounty Killer readying the template for authentic dancehall sound.

Every genre of music has to go through changes to evolve and adapt to modern times and modern audiences. During that period of transition, some artists are left behind while others are able to create an entirely different approach and grow with the genre.

As dancehall continues to change and evolve, it seems that Bounty Killer wants to remind the world of what the true gritty sound of dancehall is. That’s at least according to an Instagram post that he made yesterday, November 7. The veteran acknowledged that the face of dancehall is changing but believes that there is still a need for the original sound of the genre.

“I heard lots of complaints from genuine music fans and music lovers across the globe, About the sound state and condition of dancehall today which most of us can agree that’s it confusing at times,” he began.

The post was made alongside the cover art for his highly anticipated album, King of Kingston, which he shared was going to be both “authentic” and “hardcore.” The album is expected next month in time for the Christmas season.

“But the change is inevitable however so I decided to gather a bunch of artiste producers musicians and writers to try and remind today’s fans what authentic hardcore international dancehall sounds like,” he added.

This album will serve to be a necessary reminder of what real dancehall is, he continued. He believes that a portent reminder is needed in these times because “the radio mostly plays rap and trap also the cable ppl getting it mixed.”

Bounty Killer also explained that after his last album in 2002, which was named Ghetto Dictionary, he basically passed the buck to the group he created, the Alliance. According to the Warlord, it’s because of these accomplishments and his significant contribution to dancehall that he no longer needs to hype any of his work, including this upcoming album.

“I never ever needed the hype this album isn’t to compete with the younger folks or anybody, it’s more of a template to guide who doesn’t understand fully about the roots of the dancehall culture,” he continued.

His hope is that those who have been calling for authentic dancehall go out and support the album with sales. “I hope y’all appreciate it when it comes bcuz most people ppl today only complain and comment about music but they don’t buy it,” he ended.

“Well my album coming for Christmas. My album not gonna be a summer project, because a summer dem caan get di food one time,” Bounty said while on Instagram Live with Spice, who was doing her own new-look launch of her album, 10. The album will be executive-produced by the man with the Midas touch, Damian “Junior Gong” Marley. He’s previously stated that he’s 95.5% finished with the album.

He’s also already indicated some of the features on the album. Some of those artists include Barrington Levy, Sanchez, Chronixx, Busy Signal, Wayne Marshall, and the Worl’Boss, Vybz Kartel. There have also been hints that some international artists may feature as well as he’s mentioned Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg may also join the cast. DJ Khaled is also confirmed to feature on the album.

Back in July this year, the “Action Speak Louder Than Words” deejay was also spotted with Mya in the studio. He’s remained true to his ideal that he wants to create an authentic dancehall album. Earlier this year, Bounty Killer told the STAR, “We playing all kinds of crazy things and calling it some new things, and we don’t want nothing new.

Reggae and dancehall, that’s our soul. So, we’re going to redirect, realign and recharge dancehall with the King of Kingston, so prepare for thine Kingdom to come.”

Several of his counterparts agreed with his latest sentiment, as was evidenced by the responses from artists like I-Octane, Dexta Daps, and Romaine Virgo.

One commenter added: “Drop the authentic dance hall music, bring back the root and foundation of the music and familiar sound that catches dance hall lovers around the world. Too much f*ckery these day.”

As the Warlord himself put it when responding to a fan chastising modern dancehall artists: “You’re absolutely right but in real though I’m not fighting with anyone or anything bcuz what’s to be will always be I’m just standing with what I know and how I know it’s done.”