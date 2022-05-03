Bournemouth return to Premier League after 2-season absence | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bournemouth return to Premier League after 2-season absence | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

School for the Blind gets literary boost from NCB Foundation

Liverpool survive scare, advance to Champions League final

Bournemouth return to Premier League after 2-season absence

$4.1b in narcotics seized so far this year in Ja, says ‘Commish’

Loop Lens: RevUp Caribbean entrepreneurs

Face-to-face school is the best

Biggs, driver in fatal 3 way crash, charged, set for court in June

23.8% COVID-positivity rate; 89 new cases, two deaths

An elegant, kid-friendly dessert for Mother’s Day

FarmHER series to share sustainable practices for women in agriculture

Tuesday May 03

30?C
Loop Sports

51 minutes ago

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker, centre, is surrounded as they celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League after defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a Sky Bet Championship football match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth earned promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday after a two-season absence.

Kieffer Moore’s goal in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest for Scott Parker’s team and second place in the second-tier Championship with a game to spare.

Bournemouth previously spent five seasons in the Premier League before being relegated in 2020. The south-coast team joins Championship winner Fulham in securing promotion.

The final promotion spot will be determined by the four-team playoffs that will feature Forest and Huddersfield. The other two teams to be determined in Saturday’s finale to the regular season will come from Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough or Millwall.

Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League have been powered by the goals of Dominic Solanke, who has scored 29 goals this season.

Related Articles

Sport

April 30, 2022 01:49 PM

Sport

April 30, 2022 07:26 PM

Sport

April 19, 2022 09:04 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

School for the Blind gets literary boost from NCB Foundation

Sport

Liverpool survive scare, advance to Champions League final

Sport

Bournemouth return to Premier League after 2-season absence

More From

Sport

Knighton who broke Usain Bolt’s junior records, shatters another

The American teen sensation is now fourth fastest ever over 200m

See also

Jamaica News

It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized

A week after the Jamaica Constabulary Force appealed for the public’s help to identify and locate a man seen in a video walking on a street with what appeared to be a high-powered rifle, the gun has b

Jamaica News

Beware of white car with flashing blue lights, warn St Mary police

The St Mary police are imploring citizens to be on the lookout for a white motorcar with flashing blue lights that is believed to be transporting robbers who are impersonating the police.
The suspe

Jamaica News

Police Federation calls on Gov’t to act on toll access for cops

“Enough is enough!”
That’s the word from the Jamaica Police Federation as it calls on the Government to act promptly to “liberate” police officers following the death of a colleague and the inj

Coronavirus

Rising COVID positivity may lead to review of entertainment sector

Tufton raises the possibility

Sport

Jamaica remain on course to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Jamaica remained on course to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup by defeating Cuba 4-0 in their Round of 16 fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Rep

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols