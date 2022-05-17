Boy caught coming through window with Clarks, beer charged | Loop Jamaica

Boy caught coming through window with Clarks, beer charged
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
To appear in court for housebreaking, larceny

Loop News

1 hrs ago

A teenager has been charged with housebreaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a house in Oxford District in St Mary and stole cash and other valuables, including a pair of Clarks shoes, last week Monday.

The accused is a 17-year-old from the community. However, he is a minor so he has not been identified by the police.

Reports from the police are that about 8:30am, the complainant reportedly locked her house and left.

When she returned home, she reportedly saw the 17-year-old boy coming from her bedroom window while holding “something” in front of him, the police said.

The teen was apprehended and the items seized. The seized items, according to the police, are:

$3,500A pair of black Clarks shoes valued at $16,000One Red Stripe beerSix shirtsSeven shorts A sweatsuit

A formal report was made to the police, and the teen was charged. The police said his court date will be announced at a later date.

