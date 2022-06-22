Boy charged after ammo found in school bag | Loop Jamaica

Boy charged after ammo found in school bag | Loop Jamaica
Boy charged after ammo found in school bag

A St Elizabeth teen is set to answer to charges under the Firearms Act after being charged on Tuesday, following the seizure of ammo allegedly found in his school bag.

The teen–a 16-year-old boy–was arrested last Thursday when a 9mm round of ammunition was found in his school bag during security checks. He was charged on Tuesday after being interviewed with attorneys and his parents present, the police said in a release.

He is expected to answer to the charge of illegal possession of ammunitionin the St Elizabeth Family Court on June 27.

VIDEO: Mom, children in Clarendon mass killing identified

Police name a cousin as ‘person of interest’ in matter

Jamaica News

Mother, four children found dead in Clarendon

A mother and her four children were on Tuesday morning found dead at their Clarendon home.
Preliminary reports reaching Loop News are that their throats were slashed.
“We can confirm that the mo

Cops join family, friends in search for Hellshire business owner

Relatives hoping boost in manpower will bring better results

Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022

The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

Overjoyed father happy to have a proper home at last

Fatherhood has completely turned Ian Lee Stewart’s life around and if it means giving his last to his two-year-old son Kishane and doing without, it’s a sacrifice he will gladly make.
Still, the h

‘Dark times’ for Ja, says House Speaker after family of five killed

“These are dark times for our country.”
Those were the words expressed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, as the sitting of the House got underway on Tuesday.

