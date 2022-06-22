Boy charged after ammo found in school bag | Loop Jamaica

A St Elizabeth teen is set to answer to charges under the Firearms Act after being charged on Tuesday, following the seizure of ammo allegedly found in his school bag.

The teen–a 16-year-old boy–was arrested last Thursday when a 9mm round of ammunition was found in his school bag during security checks. He was charged on Tuesday after being interviewed with attorneys and his parents present, the police said in a release.

He is expected to answer to the charge of illegal possession of ammunitionin the St Elizabeth Family Court on June 27.