Boy charged with housebreaking, larceny after ‘third go’ at same house | Loop Jamaica

Lawmen from to the Christiana police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Cobla district, Christiana in Manchester on Wednesday, November 17.

The allegations are that the juvenile pried open the backdoor of a man’s house twice and stole a total of $80,000 from a drawer.

The juvenile then reportedly attempted break into the house a third time, when he was allegedly caught in the act.

The police were summoned and he was taken into custody.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session was conducted in the presence of his parent and attorney.

The boy is to appear in the Porus Children’s Court on Tuesday, December 7.