Boy found wandering in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

The Darling Street police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the parents/guardians of a boy who is believed to be about nine-year-old, who was found wandering along Beckford Street in downtown Kingston on Thursday, July 6.

He was dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and red pants and a pair of light blue slippers.

He gave his name as Tyquando Lovelace, and said he was from Portland Cottage in Clarendon.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the parents/guardians of the child is being asked to contact the Darling Street police at 876-948-6773/823-0985, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.