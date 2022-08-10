Boy goes missing from summer school Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 144 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Darliston police are that about 2pm, K’Issac was at summer school, however, he did not return to class following lunch break.

His mode of dress was a black T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of K’Issac Chambers is asked to call the Darliston police at 876-955-0088, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.