Boy held with gun at school fete Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Charges are pending for a 17-year-old boy who was held with a gun on the compound of a high school in St Catherine on Friday.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8pm, a team of officers was on duty at the school where an event was in session.

On the approach of the lawmen, the boy was reportedly observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion, and he was accosted.

The police said the teenager was searched, and a Beretta 9mm pistol was reportedly seen in a bag he had in his possession.

He was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

