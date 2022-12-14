Boy, ten, among four wounded in Dinsley shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News
Crime scene officers
Four people including a woman and her ten-year-old son are being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 31-year-old woman was with her son at Partap Street at around 5.05 pm when they heard gunshots and ran away.
While running, the woman saw a white Nissan wagon driving off. While taking cover with her son, the woman felt a numbness in her buttocks and realised she was shot.
Her son also complained of feeling a burning in his right forearm.
People saw the bleeding mother and son and took them to the hospital where they remained up to Wednesday morning.
Investigators said a bullet was lodged in the boy’s upper forearm.
A 35-year-old Arouca man was also shot in his lower left leg, and a 23-year-old woman in her upper leg.
All of the wounded are in stable condition.
A team of officers from the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit found 14 spent shells and three spent 7.62 shell casings.
Police from the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.
