Boys charged after sexually assaulting girl behind church Loop Jamaica

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Yallahs, St Thomas, on New Year’s Day.

Both teens have been charged with rape and aiding and abetting.

Reports are that about 8:30pm, the boys dragged the victim behind a church in Ramble district and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

She escaped and made a report to the police.

The boys were arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

The police said their court date is being finalised.