Boys charged after sexually assaulting girl behind church Loop Jamaica

Boys charged after sexually assaulting girl behind church

Boys charged after sexually assaulting girl behind church
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Two boys, ages 15 and 17, have been arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Yallahs, St Thomas, on New Year’s Day.

Both teens have been charged with rape and aiding and abetting.

Reports are that about 8:30pm, the boys dragged the victim behind a church in Ramble district and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

She escaped and made a report to the police.

The boys were arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

The police said their court date is being finalised.

