BPS says ‘No mass resignation’ amongst recruits in training Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service dismisses all allegations being touted about mass resignations at their training school.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said, such the spreading of such misinformation is “ridiculous and unfortunate”.

The Barbados Police Service is today, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, refuting the rumours of a mass resignation of recruits currently on their initial training course at the Regional Police Training Center, Seawell, Christ Church.

Inniss told the media that on January 23, 2023, a total of 57 Barbadian recruits comprising 36 men and 21 women entered the Training Center to commence their initial training. This is Course # 147. nd he asserted, “As of today, February 14, 2023, there are still 57 Barbadian recruits participating in the course. None of them have resigned from their posts”

Loop understands the course is set to run for approximately five and a half months before the cohort graduates.

Recognising that Barbados still needs to increase the number of police active and serving on island, Inniss stated, “We are indeed privileged to have these young men and women from our various communities stepping forward to give patriotic service to our country.

“We are hopeful that the aforementioned facts bring an end to the disinformation being circulated.”

Back in October 2022, the Attorney General said that Barbados needs another 250 persons to improve policing efforts.

This cohort of 57 is actually good growth in the size of the recruits in one batch, because Attorney General Dale Marshall was just three months ago hoping to see an increase from 18 to at least 40 recruits in one toss.

At the time, he said:

“We do need a few good men and women – in fact, 250 to be precise.

“We all know that over the years the Service has been unable to attract the numbers of recruits that it needs. In fact, I can tell you that early in our last term…we had a particular cohort at the training school of only 18 officers. Eighteen of our young men and women, only 18 in that year were prepared to come forward and to join the service. I think the numbers have now moved up significantly and we’re now in our 40s.” But he complained that that pace is “too slow”.

