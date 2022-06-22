Brace It, Ishawna and Ed Sheeran collab drops Friday | Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Ishawna has announced the release of her much anticipated single with Grammy-winning international artiste Ed Sheeran.

The single entitled ‘Brace It’ will be released on Friday. The ‘Pot of Gold’ singer shared the exciting news in a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Me and [Ed Sheeran] want to turn things up a bit…Brace It out this Friday,” she captioned a short snippet of the song.

The surprising collab came about after Ed Sheeran expressed his love for Ishawna’s remix of his 2017 hit single ‘Shape of You’ in an interview, even singing parts of the song.

The video of Ed Sheeran singing Ishawna’s ‘Equal Rights’ version of the song went viral, and soon after, Ishawna announced that the two were collaborating on a track.

“Was trying soooo hard to keep this a secret, but since Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag, it’s only right I share the good news!!!!,” she wrote.

“It’s official guys!!! Ed Sheeran & Ishawna collab coming soon,” she captioned a video of Ed Sheeran in an interview with the ‘Halfcast Podcast’.

In the interview, the UK singer shared that he has been working with Ishawna.

“Ishawna’s got me singing Patois with her and I was like, ‘I don’t know’, and she was like, ‘Trust me, Kingston slang, they’re gonna… love it’. I’m actually going to record my bits after this,” he told interviewer Chuckie Online.

Ed Sheeran also alerted his almost 40 million Instagram followers of the upcoming single.

“Me and [Ishawna] made a tune after me being in love with her Equal Rights cover of Shape Of You. I love her and loved working with her,” he said.