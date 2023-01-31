Braes River Primary School Boys’ Day was a family affair Loop Jamaica

The male students of the Braes River Primary School in northeastern St Elizabeth recently forwent the classroom for more relaxed and fun activities in celebrating Boys’ Day.

Fathers turned out in droves to support their sons at the event. There was a talent show where the fathers and their boys sang, danced and displayed their talents.

Students of Braes River Primary School play a game of football against their fathers.

The boys and their parents were also given talks by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, President of the NCU Student Movement Association Giovanni Brown and other groups as they seek to motivate and inspire potential future leaders.

Acting Principal Howard Ledford told Loop News that Boys’ Day was geared towards reconditioning the minds of boys from negative thoughts and behaviours.

“We want our male students to believe in themselves and develop a positive attitude with confidence while reassuring them that they can achieve greatness.”

Acting Principal Howard Ledford addressing students at Braes River Boys’ Day.

He said one of the institution’s objectives was tailored towards the whole issue of character building.

“We want to see our boys emulating good role models and upholding values with the right conduct and principles,” the acting principal noted.

Mr Ledford noted the support the boys got from their fathers.

“We were privileged to have in attendance our students’ fathers or a male figure within their household.

“The aim of this was to instil in our male parents the necessity and significance of their roles and responsibilities in their child’s development,” he said.

President of the NCU Student Movement Association, Giovanni Brown was the keynote speaker at the Braes River Primary School Boys’ Day event.

Mr Ledford is confident, based on how well received and grateful both the boys and their parents were, that they left feeling empowered and re-energised with the intention of making a positive change.