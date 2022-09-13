Brandon Blackwood announces clothing debut after first Emmy’s Loop Jamaica

It was a night of many firsts for J’can actor Sheryl Lee Ralph and the designer of her gown and handbag, Brandon Blackwood.

The first-time Emmy-nominated actress took home the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in the comedy series Abbott Elementary. But, how did Blackwood join her glam squad?

Reports are that Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary had a fashion faux pas before arriving at the Emmys.

“A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” she said, having discovered it on set when Lisa Ann Walter showed Ralph what she was wearing to the awards.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and State Senator Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Up until five days ago, I had no gown so Brandon Blackwood stepped up. He was in Japan and started rendering the gown on his Pacific flight,” Ralph said.

“I had nothing and Brandon Blackwood heard about my plight through Roberto [Johnson], the stylist in New York, and my daughter Ivy Coco, they all came together, and here I am,” Ralph said in an interview with People.

Ralph channelled Old Hollywood glam with a modern twist – courtesy of a braided ponytail – in a black velvet strapless gown with an orange underside and a thigh-high slit. She carried the orange crystal trunk from Blackwood’s eponymous bag collection, as well.

Blackwood, the Jamaican-born handbag designer, is reeling from this rushed-but-rewarding moment of his career.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Jamaican-owned brand just dressed a Jamaican Emmy winner! Words cannot describe this feeling! When I was young, I used to cut up my mom’s old clothes and sew them together and make new outfits…”

“I would then make my cousins Cortni and Cara wear my designs down our living room runway in front of the family. Now, this.”

Blackwood, who shared that he’s been “crying none stop since [Ralph’s] win” also noted that this was his very first gown – in August he made a leather trench coat for Ralph’s appearance in The Cut.

“…To see it on that stage on a woman soooo deserving of this award was just iconic,” he shared.

In that same comment on Instagram, Blackwood expressed congratulations and gratitude to Ralph for the opportunity and spoke of a moment he shared with Ralph after fitting the dress.

“After the fitting for this dress, Sheryl Lee Ralph and I had a glass of champagne together. I told her how much it meant to me that she took a chance on us to make her dress for her first time at the Emmys. She told me her life motto which was “It ALWAYS works out”.

Blackwood, who’s been advised by several peers and mentors to “milk the opportunity” is releasing a new collection of handbags and the very gown Ralph wore to the Emmys.

The orange crystal trunk (and other versions) that Ralph wore on Monday along with the custom gown for her Emmy’s debut will be available on Friday, September 16th at 12 pm EST.