Brandon King 104 not enough as Tallawahs lose to Warriors Loop Jamaica

Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a winning start on their home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a thrilling 12-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence on Wednesday night.

Brandon King almost single-handedly guide Tallawahs to victory but his century was not enough.

Chasing a victory target of 179, opener King hammered 104 from 66 balls to help the Tallawahs to 166 off 19.5 overs.

After electing to field first, Jamaica Tallawahs had the Warriors struggling on 104 for seven after 17 overs. However, it was a Jamaican who saved Guyana Amazon Warriors. Odean Smith came to rescue the Warriors as he stroked an attacking 42 from just 16 balls, with six sixes, to help his team to 178 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Smith was involved in a very crucial partnership with Keemo Paul as the pair added 74 from just 27 balls for the eighth wickets. Paul remained at the wicket until the end to score 24 from 12 balls, which comprised two four and two sixes.

Earlier, Shai Hope – batting at number three – scored a sparkling 60 from 45 balls but no other top-order batter was able to get a grip on the Tallawahs’ bowlers.

Afghanistan’s off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was the most successful bowler for Tallawahs with three for 12 from two overs.

South African-born Australian off-spinner Chris Green supported well with two for 24 from four overs.

Captain Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, and Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim secured a wicket apiece.

The total looked beyond Tallawahs but King led a lone charge with the first Hero CPL century of the tournament.

His one-man mission to chase down the total nearly pulled off an unlikely heist. Hitting shots all over the ground King reached an unbeaten 80 from 55 balls when the rain came down to interrupt the match.

When play resumed King marched serenely to his century but he could not see the chase home falling with three balls to spare and with that the Tallawahs’ hopes were extinguished.

Opener Kennar Lewis (12) and Kirk McKenzie (15) were the only other Tallawahs’ players to pass double figures.

Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, and Odean Smith ended with two wickets each.

Summarized scores:

Guyana Amazon Warriors 178/8 (Hope 60, Smith 42; Nabi 3/12, Green 2/24).

Jamaica Tallawahs 166 (King 104, Mckenzie 15; Tahir 2/17, Smith 2/26).