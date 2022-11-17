Brathwaite, Brooks and Holder score half-centuries for West Indies Loop Jamaica

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks both made half-centuries as they added a top-quality century opening stand on the opening day of their tour match against Combined NSW and ACT on Thursday.

The pair added 133 with Brathwaite (75 off 114 balls with 10 fours) and Brooks (56 off 116 balls with five fours) playing several attractive strokes in the early exchanges at the Philip Oval in Australia.

West Indies will resume Friday morning (Thursday night Caribbean time) on 297 for five with Jason Holder on 50 not out – the third half-century of the innings – and Jermaine Blackwood on 42 not out.

Holder has so far faced 75 balls and hit 10 fours while Blackwood has faced 141 balls with four boundaries.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Riley Ayre (3-70) bowled well to have the West Indies on 207 for five shortly after tea, before Holder with some positive shots and Blackwood with workmanlike resilience, took the visitors to the close.

They have so far added 92 for the sixth wicket.

West Indies were without opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who is unwell.

West Indies have two tour matches before the Test series begins in Perth on November 30 and will be keen to get their batters in form before taking on Australia’s pace bowling attack.

Full Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Full Tour Schedule

17-19 November: v ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval, Canberra23-26 November: v Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)30 November to 4 December: 1st Test at Perth Stadium, Perth8-12 December: 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)