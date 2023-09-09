‘Brave taxi operator shot after tussle with gunmen who boarded vehicle Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine taxi operator is nursing a gunshot wound after two men attempted to rob him along Bay Farm Road in Kingston 11 on Friday, September 08.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that at about 12:10 pm, two men boarded a taxi posing as customers when they pulled a firearm and attempted to rob the taxi operator.

A struggle ensued and the operator was shot in his left shoulder. He lost control of the vehicle and collided with another. Both men ran from the vehicle leaving behind a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The police were alerted and after responding the ammunition was handed over to the police and the taxi operator was taken to hospital.

Investigations continue.