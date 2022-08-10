Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

One on One IPO: Teachers in prime position to invest in stock market

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Men charged after licensed gun holder intervenes in armed robbery

Student dress and grooming policy consultations begin

Boy goes missing from summer school

Over 200 students to benefit from free health fair this weekend

PBS hunts fresh capital to finance growth objectives

Live2Lead leadership conference returns to Jamaica in October

US inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high

Wednesday Aug 10

30?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

PSG’s Neymar, left, holds the trophy as he celebrate with his teammate Lionel Messi after winning the French Super Cup final against Nantes at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil insisted that they won’t play their suspended World Cup qualifying match against Argentina next month, arguing Wednesday that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The qualifier nearly one year ago in Sao Paulo was stopped by local health officials after six minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentinian players.

FIFA fined the football bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, which is expected to rule later in August. The game would be in September but FIFA has not set a date.

Brazil coach Tite does not want to play the match due to risks of injuries, suspensions and a potential boycott by the Argentinians, according to Brazilian confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Brazilian media has reported the Selecao would rather play two friendlies in Europe.

“We will reach out to FIFA so this match is not played. I will make every effort to answer to the request of our coaching staff,” Rodrigues said in a statement. “Our priority is to win the World Cup in Qatar. If that match is not recommended by the coaching staff of the Selecao, we will work for it not to be played.”

Brazil and Argentina qualified regardless of that suspended encounter’s result.

In Qatar, Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

March 11, 2022 10:42 PM

Sport

February 25, 2022 04:01 PM

Sport

November 17, 2021 03:53 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Business

One on One IPO: Teachers in prime position to invest in stock market

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

More From

Jamaica News

See also

UPDATE: Capleton ‘okay’ after St Thomas car crash

Dancehall star Capleton was involved in a serious car accident in the community of Llandewey in St Thomas early this morning. The deejay crashed and overturned his black Benz while driving h

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Jamaica News

No early release: Jah Cure remains behind bars in The Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors take aim at new court hearing on attempted murder charge

Jamaica News

Lisa Hanna leaving representational politics

Four-term Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lisa Hanna has announced that she will be leaving representational politics.
Hanna, who is the Oppositio

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols