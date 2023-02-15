Brazil pick Ramon Menezes as interim national team coach Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Brazil’s coach Ramon Menezes instructs his players during a South America U-20 football match against Uruguay in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara).

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ramon Menezes will serve as Brazil’s interim coach while the search continues for a permanent successor to Tite, who stepped down after the World Cup.

The 50-year-old Menezes guided Brazil’s Under-20 team to the South American championship title on Sunday and will be in charge for a friendly against World Cup semifinalist Morocco in Tangier on March 25, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.

“He is a new coach with a lot of potential,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian football body. “We want more people with new and bold ideas in our national teams. He worked with excellency and made his team play in a modern fashion, with all the characteristics of our game.”

Morocco became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal at the tournament in Qatar, while Brazil exited in the quarterfinals against Croatia.

