Brazilian President Bolsonaro tries to grab cell phone from YouTube heckler, video shows

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sao Paulo (CNN)Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got physical with a YouTuber who heckled him in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, according to video from Brazilian news station Globo.

As Bolsonaro took selfies with his supporters near the Planalto Palace, the President was questioned by Wilker Leao, an army corporal known for filming his confrontations with the right-wing leader’s supporters and posting them to YouTube.

In the video, Leao can be heard asking Bolsonaro about his alliance with a group of right-wing and center parties called “Centrao,” which holds a large number of seats in Congress.

Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, launched their rival presidential campaigns on Tuesday ahead of the October election.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro grabs YouTuber Wilker Leao’s shirt in Brasilia on August 18, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from TV Globo.

Lula remains the first choice of 47% of Brazilian voters, according to a nationwide poll from Datafolha Institute released by Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Thursday night. But the gap is closing with Bolsonaro up three percentage points since the last poll in late July.

