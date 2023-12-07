Break-in at SSL; cops on scene Loop Jamaica

Break-in at SSL; cops on scene
Police investigators are now on the grounds of Stocks & Securities Limited on Hope Road in St Andrew, following a break-in at the location on Wednesday night.

The investment firm is at the centre of a fraud probe, which the Financial Investigations Division said on Wednesday points to more than 200 affected accounts and a staggering amount exceeding US$30 million attributed to fraud and other irregularities related to clients’ funds.

Sprint legend Usain Bolt is among the more than 200 investors who have been impacted by the fraud at the firm.

Preliminary reports on Thursday are that thieves broke into the establishment between last night and this morning. Laptops were reportedly stolen.

More information later.

