Break these 5 money habits to start building wealth

One of the key elements of becoming wealthy begins with learning how to manage your money. It is a crucial skill that can significantly impact one’s financial well-being and overall quality of life.

Unfortunately, many individuals fall into patterns of behaviour that sabotage their financial stability and hinder progress toward their financial goals. The sooner you can identify and quit destructive money habits, the quicker you can build a strong financial foundation. Let’s explore five destructive money habits that may be hindering your wealth.

Spending more than you earn

One of the most common and damaging money habits is living beyond one’s means. This behavior often leads to accumulating debt and financial stress. With easy access to credit cards and loans, spending more than you earn is even more tempting. Creating a budget is the first step to quitting this habit. By tracking income and expenses, you can see where your money is going and prioritise needs over wants, leading to financial discipline.

Neglecting emergency savings

Medical emergencies, car repairs, or job loss can occur at any time, and without a financial cushion, these unforeseen costs can derail finances and lead to debt. Failing to build and maintain an emergency fund can lead to financial disaster when unexpected expenses arise. Maintaining an emergency fund may seem unnecessary, but having ready cash can be a lifesaver when the time comes. To quit the habit of neglecting emergency savings, start by saving a small amount, then work towards saving at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses.

Impulse spending

Purchasing items on a whim, often driven by emotional triggers or marketing tactics, can lead to buyer’s remorse and financial regret. This destructive habit can quickly deplete your bank account and derail your financial plans. Think about it—how many times have you bought an item only to realise that you haven’t even used it since making the purchase? Implementing a waiting period before making purchases can help curb impulse spending. Give yourself a minimum of 24 to 48 hours to consider if the item is truly needed or wanted to prevent unnecessary purchases.

Ignoring debt

Ignoring debt, whether it’s credit card balances, student loans, or personal loans, can have serious financial consequences. High-interest debt can accumulate quickly, leading to a cycle of minimum payments and escalating interest charges. To quit this habit, start by facing your debt. Make a list of all debts, including balances, interest rates, and minimum payments, to get a clear picture of your financial situation. Creating a repayment plan using methods like the debt snowball (paying off the smallest debt first) or the debt avalanche (paying off the highest interest debt first) can help reduce debt.

No investments

Not investing your money is another habit that can hinder your financial growth. Investments, whether in stocks, bonds, or real estate, can help your money grow over time, outpacing inflation and building wealth. By not investing, you miss out on potential income and wealth growth opportunities. To break this habit, start small. Educate yourself on different investment options and consider consulting with a financial advisor to create a diversified investment portfolio that aligns with your financial goals.

Ending these destructive money habits requires awareness, discipline, and a commitment to change. By adopting healthier financial practices, you can improve your financial health, reduce stress, and work towards achieving your financial goals. The journey to wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. Starting small and staying consistent is key.

Keisha Bailey is a financial expert who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth and reclaim time & reach financial freedom by investing. Keisha works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected].