Breakfast Bites: Crab Circle shutdown, $12-m robbery and more Loop Jamaica

Here is your Loop Breakfast Bites for October 6, 2023, all you need to know about the top stories making headlines.

Crab Circle in Kingston closed down after ‘filthy video’

The usually flavourful and inviting Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston has been closed down by the police in execution of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department. And it all started with a viral video.

As one Crab Circle vendor puts it: “One bad apple spoil the whole bunch.”

Check out the full story here.

13-y-o boy allegedly breaks into house, steals safe with $12 million

A13-year-old boy of a St Thomas address was charged with housebreaking and larceny after allegedly entering premises in Morant district and stealing a safe with $12 million recently.

What’s next for the teen?

Check out the full story here.

1 dead, students among those rescued from St James bus plunge

A male occupant of a minibus that plies the Cambridge to Montego Bay route in St James, died as a result of injuries he sustained when the vehicle ran off the Long Hill road in the parish and plunged over a precipice on Thursday afternoon.

Students were also injured in the crash.

Check out the full story here.

Battered BB Coke schoolboy on the mend, says Williams

Jaheim Coleman, the 14-year-old student of BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth who suffered severe injuries after he was badly beaten by a fellow student at the institution late last month, is recovering well in hospital.

Check out the update on Jaheim here.

School principal ‘targeted’ in gun attack

A school principal was this morning the “target” of a gun attack off Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

She was not shot, thankfully.

Check out the full story here.