BREAKING NEWS: Christ Church Secondary School on fire again

Fire at Christ Church Secondary School [Timothy Jaikarran photo]

Less than two weeks after firefighters successfully doused a fire at the Christ Church Secondary School, the educational institution is once again in flames.

This time, the is ravaging the entire building.

The last fire erupted on January 4 at around 16:30hrs and was determined to have been caused by chemicals in the school’s lab.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze at the institution but there are concerns amongst bystanders that the water pressure is too low.

Fire at Christ Church Secondary School

After the first fire, the school was closed for a few days and was only reopened this week.

